South Sudan, Israel deepen bilateral ties with focus on trade & technology

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Monday Semaya Kumba has held high-level meetings in Tel Aviv aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between South Sudan and the State of Israel.

During the visit, Minister Kumba met with Dr. Ayala Wittner, President of the Israel-Africa Chamber of Commerce, for discussions focused on expanding trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in building stronger commercial ties and opening up new avenues for Israeli investment in South Sudan’s key sectors, including agriculture, technology, infrastructure, and energy.

In a separate meeting, Minister Kumba also held talks with Mrs. Shiri Fein, Chief Executive Officer of the Israel-Africa Relations Institute.

Their discussion centered on enhancing collaboration in capacity building, research exchange, communications, and other development-related projects.

Kumba described Israel as a strategic partner in advancing South Sudan’s development priorities, adding that the government’s focus is on practical partnerships that deliver results in education, technology, and human capital development.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Juba, oil giants forge plan to revive crude output Previous Post