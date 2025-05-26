26th May 2025
IGAD forecasts above-average rainfall for most of South Sudan in June

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

ICPAC map showing rainfall forest in South Sudan and the region. | Photo: ICPAC

IGAD’s climate center says most parts of South Sudan are likely to get more rain than usual in June 2025.

In its latest forecast, IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) says similar conditions are also expected over parts of Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Sudan.

The forecast and seasonal update for June to August 2025 also states drier than usual conditions expected over part of western Ethiopia, western and north-eastern South Sudan, and central-southern Sudan.

For the temperature forecast for June 2025, ICPAC predicts near normal temperature conditions over most parts of central to eastern Sudan, central to eastern South Sudan, and north-western Ethiopia.

Cooler than normal conditions are expected over north-eastern parts of Sudan, western Eritrea, north-western Ethiopia, parts of Djibouti, and cross-border areas of Uganda-Kenya-Ethiopia-South Sudan.

According to ICPAC, warmer-than-average conditions are expected over northern and southern Sudan, South Sudan, much of Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania from June to August 2025.

ICPAC is a Climate Center accredited by the World Meteorological Organization that provides Climate Services to 11 East African Countries.

Its services aim at creating resilience in a region deeply affected by climate change and extreme weather.

 

26th May 2025

