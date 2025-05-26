26th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Aweil North authorities probe death of man allegedly held in container

Aweil North authorities probe death of man allegedly held in container

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Police launched an investigation into the incident

The Commissioner of Aweil North County in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state has launched an investigation into the death of a detainee who was allegedly held in a shipping container.

Commissioner Deng Kuel Kuel  said 22-year-old Piol Deng Gak was found dead in a detention center on Sunday morning.

“I formed a committee, and then the committee will inform me. So currently, there are no full details that I can give. The committee has already been formed, ” Commissioner Kuel confirmed this to Eye Radio on Monday, May 26, from Gok Machar town of Aweil North County.

A family member who spoke to Eye Radio and requested to remain anonymous said that the deceased and other inmates were allegedly detained in a container due to the lack of a detention facility in the county.

James, not his real name, said the deceased was detained by his family members, including his uncle and sister, who accused him of alcoholism and terrorizing the family.

However, he welcomed the formation of the committee by the commissioner, saying the family wants answers as to what happened to their son.

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA 1

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA

Published May 20, 2025

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official 2

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official

Published May 20, 2025

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles 3

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

Published May 21, 2025

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol 4

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

Published May 20, 2025

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 5

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

VP Taban says mini oil refinery now operational in Unity State

Published 41 minutes ago

South Sudan, Malaysia sign deal to train immigration officers

Published 2 hours ago

Nasir County authorities dismiss claims of contaminated govt-supplied food

Published 3 hours ago

IGAD forecasts above-average rainfall for most of South Sudan in June

Published 4 hours ago

Aweil North authorities probe death of man allegedly held in container

Published 5 hours ago

Gov’t confirms all public sector May salaries disbursed

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.