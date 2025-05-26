Aweil North authorities probe death of man allegedly held in container

The Commissioner of Aweil North County in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state has launched an investigation into the death of a detainee who was allegedly held in a shipping container.

Commissioner Deng Kuel Kuel said 22-year-old Piol Deng Gak was found dead in a detention center on Sunday morning.

“I formed a committee, and then the committee will inform me. So currently, there are no full details that I can give. The committee has already been formed, ” Commissioner Kuel confirmed this to Eye Radio on Monday, May 26, from Gok Machar town of Aweil North County.

A family member who spoke to Eye Radio and requested to remain anonymous said that the deceased and other inmates were allegedly detained in a container due to the lack of a detention facility in the county.

James, not his real name, said the deceased was detained by his family members, including his uncle and sister, who accused him of alcoholism and terrorizing the family.

However, he welcomed the formation of the committee by the commissioner, saying the family wants answers as to what happened to their son.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gov’t confirms all public sector May salaries disbursed Previous Post