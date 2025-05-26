Nasir County authorities dismiss claims of contaminated govt-supplied food

The Commissioner of Nasir County in Upper Nile State has denied reports that government-distributed relief food is contaminated.

This follows the launch of emergency food airdrops by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to Nasir and Ulang counties.

The initiative was introduced by President Salva Kiir in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by fighting in February between government forces and the White Army militia.

Commissioner James Gatwech Jock described the claims circulating among community members as “false and baseless.”

The county official assured the public that the food items, which include beans, sorghum, and salt, have been tested and confirmed safe for human consumption.

“We heard about those allegations from other people who said two things: first of all, they said that the food had been poisoned by the government of South Sudan; another thing, they said the food was given to the soldiers. These two allegations are not correct,” he said.



Jock said the government would not endanger the lives of its citizens by distributing unsafe food.

He assured the public that the food items, which include beans, sorghum, and salt, have been tested and confirmed safe for human consumption.

The commissioner did not specify how many people have received the relief items so far, but confirmed that three airdrops have reached Nasir.

“We received the food yesterday (Sunday, 25/05/2025), today (Monday, 26/05/2025), and the day before yesterday (Saturday, 24/05/2025). Now I think they landed three times

“According to the directive that has been given to us, this food will be given to the chiefs because they are the people to distribute according to their number, which they know,” he added.

He urged the public to stop spreading misinformation and instead rely on credible sources, including local authorities.

Mr Jock also encouraged anyone with concerns to report them to his office or health officials.

Jock said food distribution will continue as planned and called on all eligible families to collect their supplies.

On May 22, the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) said it allocated US$10 million to support life-saving humanitarian assistance for more than 270,000 people in the Upper Nile region.

The funding, according to the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs, would target communities in six high-risk counties, including Canal/Pigi, Fangak, Ayod, and Akobo in Jonglei State, and Panyikang and Fashoda in Upper Nile State.

In a statement to Eye Radio newsroom on Thursday, OCHA said these areas have been severely affected by overlapping crises, leaving families in critical need of immediate humanitarian support.

According to OHCA, since the escalation of conflict in Upper Nile State in March, more than 130,000 people have been displaced, including thousands who have reportedly crossed into Ethiopia.

Ms. Gbeho said the CERF funding will help ensure they receive food, cash assistance, seeds, tools, fishing kits, shelter, non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, as well as health, nutrition, and protection services.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



IGAD forecasts above-average rainfall for most of South Sudan in June Previous Post