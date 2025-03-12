12th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   CES wants rickshaws, bikes operation managed to avoid jams

CES wants rickshaws, bikes operation managed to avoid jams

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Motorists stuck in a traffic jam at Hai Neem Street in Juba. (Photo: Ggaba Joy).

Central Equatoria government has emphasized the need to regulate the operation of sprawling rickshaws and boda-boda riders along key roundabouts in Juba to ease traffic congestion.

CES Minister of Local Government and the Law Enforcement Agency Leon Abe Brown was addressing the media following the state government’s security meeting on Tuesday.

Juba, which serves both as the state and national capital, has a growing number of vehicles using limited roads, many of which are narrow and poorly maintained. This leaves motorists stuck in long lines of traffic jams in the evening hours.

Minister Abe highlighted the random parking along roundabouts, primarily caused by rickshaw operators. This leads to traffic congestion, particularly at the Customs, Jebel, and Kubri Jaden areas.

The minister said that the state government has instructed rickshaw operators to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid obstructing the roundabouts, especially during peak evening hours.

“We have found that there’s random blocking of roundabouts especially at the Custom area, and Jebel by the rickshaws (TukTuk),” he said.

“We are not chasing them out because we know this is part and parcel of the business they are surviving on. But we need a system because these are highways that are for public use.”

He further pointed out that the government does not plan to chase the rickshaw and boda-boda operators away, as they are an important source of livelihood for many people.

He said the focus is on ensuring order and maintaining a functional system.

Rickshaws, which have become a dominant means of transport in the city, are a primary source of income for many young people in Juba.

While the exact number of motorcycles in South Sudan is difficult to assess, it is estimated that around 10% of South Sudan’s population uses tricycles and bikes, including boda-boda for commercial purposes.

Popular Stories
UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack 1

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack

Published March 7, 2025

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials 2

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials

Published March 6, 2025

President’s Office clarifies Kiir’s statement, confirms safe landing of planes 3

President’s Office clarifies Kiir’s statement, confirms safe landing of planes

Published March 8, 2025

Lt. Gen. Koang explains why SSPDF forces on barges were unable to reach Nasir 4

Lt. Gen. Koang explains why SSPDF forces on barges were unable to reach Nasir

Published March 10, 2025

South Sudan government says no Ugandan forces in Juba 5

South Sudan government says no Ugandan forces in Juba

Published March 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jonglei governor proposes community policing to tackle insecurity

Published 4 hours ago

IGAD executive secretary urges unconditional end to hostilities in Upper Nile

Published 5 hours ago

CES wants rickshaws, bikes operation managed to avoid jams

Published 7 hours ago

Foreign Ministry: South Sudan remains ‘safe and secure’ for visitors

Published 7 hours ago

NCA partners with AFRALTI to promote cross-border mobile technologies

Published 8 hours ago

Kickboxer Majok in semi-finals after beating Italian in martial art competition

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.