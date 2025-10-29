History made: Blind football team wins first African title

South Sudan’s national blind football team has been crowned champions of the African Championship Division 2 after defeating hosts Uganda 3-0 in the final.

The national team repeated their opening match victory over Uganda, having beaten the same side by the same score earlier in the tournament. On their way to the final, South Sudan also triumphed 2-0 over Zimbabwe.

A goal from Yona Sabri Ellon, his fifth of the tournament, and two from captain Martin Ladu Paul were enough to secure the trophy. After a tense first half, South Sudan opened the scoring from the penalty spot before adding two more goals, including a spectacular third from Ladu Paul.

As Division 2 champions, South Sudan will now progress to the Division 1 African Championship next year, with Uganda finishing as runners-up.

The victory marks a remarkable milestone in a sport that has only effectively been played in South Sudan for the past five years.

The team hopes their win will raise awareness of disability-inclusive sport and its potential to promote inclusion and peace across the country.

Captain Martin Ladu Paul said, “Blind football has changed my life. People back home are praising our name because we are representing our country. We are so proud and happy.”

Sophia Mohammed, Country Director of Light for the World South Sudan, added: “We are so proud of the team for this incredible achievement.

“Their success is a testament to their hard work, determination, and belief and proof that when people with disabilities are given opportunities, they can achieve great things,” she said.

“This is only the beginning. Together with our partner, the adidas Foundation, we’ll continue building on the example set by the blind football team to use sport as a powerful tool for peace, inclusion, and hope across South Sudan.”