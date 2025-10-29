“We pray to God to remove the birds,” say Manyo farmers as quelea flocks devour crops

Farmers in Manyo County, Upper Nile State, have raised the alarm over large swarms of quelea birds destroying their sorghum farms, a situation worsened by ongoing severe flooding in the area.

They say the twin disasters threaten food security, as the birds are eating up sorghum grains; a key source of food and income for local families.

The farmers say the quelea birds, known for their large flocks and rapid reproduction, have invaded farms in recent weeks and are consuming crops at an alarming rate.

The situation has been made worse by heavy flooding, which has left fields waterlogged and some areas completely submerged, making it difficult for farmers to harvest what remains of their crops.

They warn that the combination of pest attacks and floods could leave many families struggling to feed themselves in the coming months.

Andrew Musa Othow, a farmer from Kaka in Manyo County, described the situation in a video shared on social media.

“We don’t know where it came from, and these floods have brought the birds. What I want from the officials at the county, state, and national levels is to come and help the citizens deal with this bird menace, because the birds are still arriving from faraway places, and we don’t know where they came from,” said Othow.

“These birds are moving from all directions. Right now, ordinary citizens need government assistance in the form of spraying. We need spraying planes to save what remains of the crops that the birds have eaten,” he added.

Another farmer, Yohana, also shared his frustration.

“We pray to God to remove the birds. Anyone who has planted before and seen the birds eat the crops will be shocked. If what remains after the birds have eaten can be saved, it would be much better. My message to everyone listening is that there is water in the farms—this is the water in front of you, just look at it,” said Yohana.

The farmers are appealing to local and national authorities to take urgent action, including controlling the bird invasion and supporting flood-affected farms to protect the remaining crops.

