Gen. Nang confirms lethal rifles found in Juba, vows probe over Bilpam protocol breach

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Paul Nang, has confirmed that lethal military-grade rifles were seized during the recent gun search operations in Juba, ordering a full investigation into a “critical protocol breach” at the Bilpam military headquarters.

Addressing the media during an exhibition of the confiscated weapons on Tuesday, October 28, Gen. Nang expressed outrage over how the lethal arms escaped a “highly secured store” and landed in civilian hands.

He underscored the severity of the failure, noting he is “the only authority” with the power to release such weapons from the store.

Gen. Nang was clear and direct about the breach in protocol and accountability.

“All these LGs you can see here, it’s my responsibility. It’s only me, the CDF, who authorises [them] to be taken from the store. I know how many are taken out from the store and how many are in the store.,” Gen Nang stated.

“As you know, the LG rifle is one of the most dangerous large weapons, and it cannot be kept in residential areas,” he stressed.

The General highlighted a disturbing deficit that requires immediate investigation: “When we went for the operations last year, we removed five LGs from the store, so where did these LGs come from? We must investigate these individuals.”

Gen. Nang concluded with a decisive action plan to trace and punish those involved: “We have to go to our store and see if LGs are missing so that we hold those responsible accountable.”

On other confiscated weapons, the CDF stated that a committee will immediately begin reviewing all confiscated weapons to determine their origin and future.

“The committee will now review the confiscated weapons. Weapons registered with military units will be returned to them, but unregistered and unknown weapons will not be returned; they will be confiscated,” Gen Nang stated.

“It is the task of the operations unit to investigate the owner of the weapon and determine its origin. As for handguns, we will refer to the constitution to examine the issue of handgun licenses and who is eligible to carry a handgun,” he said.

Gen. Paul Nang highlighted the immediate success of the ongoing gun search operations, noting that the “random shooting stopped” and citizens now “felt reassured.”

He contrasted the current situation with the previous fear among citizens “due to the presence of weapons and indiscriminate shooting.”

The General firmly reaffirmed that the disarmament operations will continue until all illegal weapons are removed to ensure lasting public safety. He issued a stern warning to the public: “Anyone found carrying a weapon in the neighborhoods will be arrested.”

“From now on, if you are found in possession of a weapon, the weapon will be confiscated, and you will be treated as a criminal, arrested, and imprisoned.”

Gen. Nang concluded by reiterating the official policy: all weapons must be stored in armories, instructing any citizen with a weapon at home to immediately bring it to the proper facility.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



History made: Blind football team wins first African title Previous Post