Financial Act guarantees citizens greater transparency in public spending – Dr. Dongrin

The Finance Minister hailed the passage of the amended Public Financial Management and Accountability Act as a significant fulfillment of promises made to citizens, ensuring that transparency and accountability in public spending are prioritized.

Dr Marial Dongrin made a statement on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at the launch of the Fourth High-Level Forum on Fiscal Devolution and Revenue Management, part of the Permanent Constitution-Making Process in Juba.

The Finance Minister pointed out that this landmark legislation is set to empower citizens by providing clearer oversight of government expenditures and reinforcing the integrity of public financial management.

“The Public Financial Management and Accountability Act is not just a document, it’s a promise to our people that we are building a South Sudan that operates on principles of integrity, efficiency and prosperity by improving mechanisms for revenue collection enhancing transparency and public spending, promoting sound fiscal policies and it directly supports the objective for transitional process toward realizing a constitution that poses fiscal justice, equity and an inclusivity,” Dr Dongrin stated.

Dr Dongrin expressed gratitude to the President, the National Legislature, and the Ministry of Justice for passing the amended Public Financial Management and Accountability Act.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, the President, the National Legislature, and the Ministry of Justice for their instrumental role in advancing the passage of the Public Financial Management and Accountability Act now amended,” he said.

“This act presents a vision and commitment to strengthening our financial government’s structures to promote transparency, accountability, and physical discipline across all sectors,” Dr Dongrin.

“Legislation must not only be commendable but critical for creating a robust framework aligned with our aspiration for a stable and prosperous South Sudan,” he said.

The Finance Minister emphasized that the current transitional period and constitution-making process present a significant opportunity to embed the principles of fiscal responsibility and equitable revenue distribution into our national laws.

“In our current transitional period, a constitution-making process serves as a powerful opportunity to embed principles of fiscal responsibility and equitable revenue distribution as part of our national laws,” Dr Dongrin said.

“A fair and transparent revenue management system is fundamental to addressing the economic needs of all South Sudanese from the capital to the most remote area of our country,” he said.

He added; “This includes essential principle or fiscal devolution which will ensure resources reach our state and local government effectively, empowering them to address local priorities that drive the development.”