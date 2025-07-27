27th July 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Health Ministry launches medical supply to states, administrative areas

Health Ministry launches medical supply to states, administrative areas

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Malarial drugs

The National Ministry of Health has launched the distribution of medical supplies to five states and two administrative areas to strengthen healthcare delivery across the country.

In collaboration with partners, the Ministry will dispatch medicines and essential supplies to 27 counties, including 13 in Upper Nile State, seven in Unity State, nine in Jonglei State, two in Ruweng Administrative Area, and two in Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial, accompanied by Undersecretary Dr. Aninn Ngot Ngot Mou, conducted a field visit to the national medical warehouse on Friday.

In a statement posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page, Minister Sarah stressed the importance of timely delivery. She says, and I quote:

“We want to ensure these medical supplies reach people on the ground. As we can see, these are going to Upper Nile State, including Doma PHCC and Ulang County Health Department.”

The supplies, designated for July, August, and September, are meant for primary healthcare centers, units, and hospitals. Officials say the distribution is strategically scheduled ahead of the heavy rainy season to avoid disruptions.

Yesterday, authorities in the Abyei Administrative Area urged the Ministry of Health to intensify efforts to contain what they describe as a catastrophic cholera outbreak, which has killed dozens and infected over 1,000 people.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July 1

Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July

Published July 21, 2025

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants 2

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants

Published July 22, 2025

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2 3

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published July 24, 2025

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July 4

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July

Published July 22, 2025

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal 5

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal

Published July 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Western Equatoria to crack down on drug abuse.

Published 6 hours ago

Health Ministry launches medical supply to states, administrative areas

Published 6 hours ago

Pharmacies warned against selling narcotics without prescriptions

Published 7 hours ago

Youth demand action on stalled bills

Published 9 hours ago

Director debunks myth: ‘woman’s blood won’t make man feminine’

Published July 26, 2025

Justice delayed: 2 years on, no verdict for blinded Abuk in forced marriage attack

Published July 26, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.