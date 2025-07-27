27th July 2025

Western Equatoria to crack down on drug abuse.

Authors: Elhiekh Chol Ajieng | Jackson Gaaniko | Published: 6 hours ago

WES Acting Governor Badagbu Daniel December 14, 2024 (Photo: Charles Wote).

Tough measures aimed at combating drug abuse and gender-based violence across Western Equatoria state are underway, according to the Acting Governor

Speaking to the media, Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa revealed that the state government is preparing to outlaw the use of harmful substances such as Tramadol and Bang, citing their negative impact on the youth and society at large.

He also said idleness will no longer be tolerated and urged the communities to focus on agriculture as a sustainable way of life.

In a strong message against gender-based violence, Governor Badagbu stated that the government early and forced marriages will no longer be tolerated in Western Equatoria.

“Any man who impregnates a minor, along with the family that facilitates such marriages, will be arrested and face the law,” he warned.

The state government said these measures seek to promote peace, education, and development in Western Equatoria State.

