Governor Adil expands President Kiir’s 2026-2029 education Sponsorship with 50 State slots

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony has announced 50 additional state-sponsored scholarships to supplement President Salva Kiir’s 2026–2029 National High School Sponsorship program for 1,500 students across South Sudan.

A statement from the Governor’s Office confirms that the state-funded slots benefit children of veterans and students from all six counties and the Wonduruba Administrative Payam. Governor Adil established High-Level Selection Committees to manage the rollout and ensure a transparent selection process. The initiative prioritizes orphans, children of veterans, and students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Governor directed the committees to verify beneficiaries in every state and county without bias. Their duties include monitoring fund usage, tracking student performance, and reporting directly to the national leadership. Governor Adil stated that these committees are central to the mission of identifying those in need and providing periodic accountability reports.

The national program provides 100 slots for Central Equatoria, but Governor Adil announced that the state government will fund an additional 50 students. This state-level support includes six students from each of the six counties, six students from Wonduruba Administrative Payam, and eight children of veterans.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Office, this commitment brings the total number of sponsored students in Central Equatoria to 150, reflecting an effort to honor the sacrifices of veterans through education.

Akoc Akuei Manhiem, from the Office of the Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs, confirmed that the Envoy’s office implements the project.

He stated that the four-year plan serves as a foundation for stability and human development in the country. Governor Adil called on community leaders and education officials to cooperate with the committees to ensure the program transforms the lives of young citizens.