Best CPE students say hard work, not cheating earned them top spot

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Top performing students in the 2024 Certificate of Primary Education examination, Moses Jerry Achire and Gift Chandia Remis, have attributed their excellent performance to hard work and brilliant teachers.

Both Jerry and Luwala scored 453 marks while Gift Chandia Remis became the top female candidate with a score of 451.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Wednesday, Mr. Jerry, who dreams of becoming both a musician and civil engineer, rejected allegations that being the best comes from engaging in examination malpractices.

“Cheating comes from a lack of confidence. If you don’t believe in yourself, that’s when you might cheat,” Moses said. “I study for about five hours at home,” he said.

“At school, I tackled difficult topics with my teachers and classmates. If they can’t help, I go to my parents or try to figure it out on my own. I approach the subject from different angles until I understand it.”

Central Equatoria-based Juba Christian Center Model Primary School has stood out as the best performing school in the country with an impressive 89.1% pass rate. Eight out of the best thirteen pupils in the country were from JCC Model school.

Queried about the secret behind his pupils’ performance, JCC’s Director of Studies Abonga Richard attributed it to a combination of efforts, discipline and smart learning strategies. Abonga shared key strategies that contributed to the school’s success.

“We make sure that our learners are always focused. That is the first step. Discipline is also crucial. When students are disciplined, they’re more likely to perform well because they listen and follow instructions.”

“We engage in various activities like group discussions, and this year, we’ve already started preparing our students for the upcoming exams. We emphasize time management — they arrive early, and before 7 a.m., they’re already revising, doing presentations, and engaging in other activities that help them perform at their best.”

Meanwhile, Gift Chandia Remis, the top female candidate in the 2024 exams with a score of 451, expressed her aspirations of becoming South Sudan’s first female pilot. She is appealing to well-wishers to help support her academic journey, particularly with her school fees.

“I need help to pay my school fees so that I can continue my studies and achieve my dreams. I want to finish my education and become a pilot.”

In the 2024 exams, Mathematics and Islamic Religious Education (IRE) were noted as subjects with relatively lower performance levels, while Science and Christian Religious Education (CRE) showed improvement across the board.

