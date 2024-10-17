Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza, says Israel

The leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, has been killed in Gaza, Israel says.

Sinwar, who topped Israel’s most-wanted list, was a key figure believed to have been behind the 7 October attacks

Israel’s president says Sinwar’s “evil endeavours were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilising the Middle East”

Separately, local authorities say an Israeli air strike on a school-turned-shelter killed 22 people in Jabalia in northern Gaza

Israel says the site was being used as a meeting point for Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives – something Hamas denies