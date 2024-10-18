18th October 2024
Juba commissioner arrests landgrabbers at Kabu suburb

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Land grabbers arrested at Kabu area in Juba. (Courtesy)

Several individuals found distributing tokens for a fake business center they term as “Jadallah International Market” at Kabu residential area were arrested for land grabbing in an operation led by Juba County Commissioner Emmanuel Tete, on Thursday.

The illegal land dealers where found charging buyers from 100,000 to 500,000 South Sudan pounds for a market that has never been approved by the government.

Bundles of pound notes and an array of fake documents and stamp were also confiscated in an apparent open-air office.

Open-air office for land grabbers. (-)

Commissioner Tete urged Juba County residents to refrain from acquiring land from individuals and instead follow the legal processes for land acquisition, according to a statement from his office.

It was indicated that the Juba County authorities first noticed a signpost advertisement which the land grabbers placed at the Seventh Day Roundabout, printed “Jadalla International Market in Kabu” and calling on interested individuals to buy plots there.

The commissioner’s office then verified the existence of such a project with higher authorities and found out that it was a fake market that does not exist. This led to the identification of the individuals involved as land grabbers.

Bundles of money confiscated from land grabbers in Juba. (-)

“Hon. Tete clarified that the governor is not involved in these illegal activities, as he is currently on an official mission in Central Equatoria state,” the statement said.

The commissioner exempted the involvement of the Governor from this unlawful land demarcation, and stated that there is no market (with such name) in Kabu. He said that they have apprehended those responsible for the fake market.”

Commissioner Tete further disclosed that the suspects were found in possession of forged Juba County logo and had even demolished legally existing houses for the illegal demarcation.

 

 

