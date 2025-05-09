9th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   ‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

Author: Staff report | Published: 6 hours ago

A helicopter gunship. (-).

Juba (Eye Radio) – Vice President and Chairperson of the Infrastructure Cluster, Taban Deng Gai, has issued a stern warning to individuals and groups threatening national peace and stability, declaring that the government has adopted a tougher stance on lawlessness this year.

Upon his arrival in Awerial County, Lakes State, on Thursday, May 8, Vice President Taban emphasised the government’s resolve to uphold the rule of law and restore public order across the country.

“The government is angry this year,” he said. “If someone attacks someone, the government will come for you. This is how the rule of law works.”

Taban noted that past cycles of revenge attacks and communal violence would no longer be tolerated, adding that security forces would respond swiftly and decisively to any disturbance.

“If you committed an offence, the government will come after you,” he declared. “Soon, we will go back to the way we used to live, when people walked with a stick and spear to fend off wild animals and protect their cattle.”

In a symbolic contrast between traditional life and modern state power, the Vice President warned that no individual or community should take justice into their own hands, as the full force of the state would now be deployed to enforce peace.

“No one will attack someone because you attack someone; the army will come to protect you,” he added. “Gunship will come for you, and even the drone mentioned by the commissioner will also come after you.”

The remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the government to contain sporadic intercommunal violence and strengthen civilian protection through security sector reforms.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
MSF hospital in Old Fangak bombed, multiple casualties reported 1

MSF hospital in Old Fangak bombed, multiple casualties reported

Published May 3, 2025

4 killed, 25 injured in Fangak airstrikes, including 9-month-old — Official 2

4 killed, 25 injured in Fangak airstrikes, including 9-month-old — Official

Published May 3, 2025

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road 3

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road

Published May 5, 2025

African Union chairperson, IGAD deputy executive secretary to visit South Sudan 4

African Union chairperson, IGAD deputy executive secretary to visit South Sudan

Published May 4, 2025

VP Dr Bol Mel directs settlement of SSP 43 Billion and USD 75 million in pension arears 5

VP Dr Bol Mel directs settlement of SSP 43 Billion and USD 75 million in pension arears

Published May 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

Published 6 hours ago

MP urges top govt officials to lead by example amid FIU investigation

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir urges new Ministers to improve Education and Transport

Published 8 hours ago

Primate Badi refutes allegations he was beaten in church land dispute

Published 8 hours ago

Hesitancy to report sexual exploitation helps perpetrators escape punishment: Gen. Dak

Published 9 hours ago

Army veteran Gen. Stephen Ogut Obongo dies in Juba

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.