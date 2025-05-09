‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

Juba (Eye Radio) – Vice President and Chairperson of the Infrastructure Cluster, Taban Deng Gai, has issued a stern warning to individuals and groups threatening national peace and stability, declaring that the government has adopted a tougher stance on lawlessness this year.

Upon his arrival in Awerial County, Lakes State, on Thursday, May 8, Vice President Taban emphasised the government’s resolve to uphold the rule of law and restore public order across the country.

“The government is angry this year,” he said. “If someone attacks someone, the government will come for you. This is how the rule of law works.”

Taban noted that past cycles of revenge attacks and communal violence would no longer be tolerated, adding that security forces would respond swiftly and decisively to any disturbance.

“If you committed an offence, the government will come after you,” he declared. “Soon, we will go back to the way we used to live, when people walked with a stick and spear to fend off wild animals and protect their cattle.”

In a symbolic contrast between traditional life and modern state power, the Vice President warned that no individual or community should take justice into their own hands, as the full force of the state would now be deployed to enforce peace.

“No one will attack someone because you attack someone; the army will come to protect you,” he added. “Gunship will come for you, and even the drone mentioned by the commissioner will also come after you.”

The remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the government to contain sporadic intercommunal violence and strengthen civilian protection through security sector reforms.

