10th May 2025
News

Adok bids farewell, cites digital and rural connectivity milestones

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 9 hours ago

Napoleon Adok, the former Director General of the National Communication Authority (NCA) - Courtesy

Juba (Eye Radio) – The former head of the National Communication Authority (NCA) bids farewell, reflecting on his four years in office that helped improve rural connectivity and set the stage for South Sudan’s digital growth.

President Salva Kiir on Friday evening, May 9, relieved Napoleon Adok Gai as Director General of the National Communication Authority (NCA), appointing Gieth Kon Mathiang as his replacement.

In a separate decree, the president also made changes at the Ministry of ICT and Postal Services. Wani Ladu Kenyi was replaced by Thomas Gatkuoth Yak, while Yath Awan Yath was succeeded by Martin Mabior Mawien.

Adok, who served as NCA Director General for four years, officially concluded his tenure, describing his service as “an honour” and “a privilege to contribute to the nation’s development.”

In a statement on Saturday, May 10, he thanked President Kiir for the trust and opportunity to lead the communications regulatory body.

“It has been an honour to serve in this role for the past four years,” he said. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to my colleagues at the NCA and partners across the telecom and ICT sector for their collaboration and support. Together, we advanced rural connectivity and laid a strong foundation for South Sudan’s digital transformation.”

Adok also congratulated his successor, Mr. Gieth Kon Mathiang, who was appointed this week in a presidential decree. He described Mathiang, a former NCA board member, as someone well-positioned to lead the institution into its next chapter.

“I am confident in his ability to steer the sector forward,” Adok said.

As he steps away from the NCA, Adok thanked the people of South Sudan for their trust and for embracing the vision of expanded communication services across the country. He said he now looks forward to “the next chapter of service.”

