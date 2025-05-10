Adok bids farewell, cites digital and rural connectivity milestones

President Salva Kiir on Friday evening, May 9, relieved Napoleon Adok Gai as Director General of the National Communication Authority (NCA), appointing Gieth Kon Mathiang as his replacement.

In a separate decree, the president also made changes at the Ministry of ICT and Postal Services. Wani Ladu Kenyi was replaced by Thomas Gatkuoth Yak, while Yath Awan Yath was succeeded by Martin Mabior Mawien.

Adok, who served as NCA Director General for four years, officially concluded his tenure, describing his service as “an honour” and “a privilege to contribute to the nation’s development.”

In a statement on Saturday, May 10, he thanked President Kiir for the trust and opportunity to lead the communications regulatory body.