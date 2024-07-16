16th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Gov’t to cut spending in economic austerity drive, says Dongrin

Gov’t to cut spending in economic austerity drive, says Dongrin

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater, the Minister of Finance and Planning delivering his speech at handover ceremony on July 15, 2024 - Eye Radio/Lou Nelson

The Minister of Finance and Planning announced that the government will reduce non-priority public sector spending as part of austerity measures to tackle the current economic challenges in the country.

Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater said there is a need for fiscal discipline amidst the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

He highlighted the imperative for the country to adopt a disciplined approach to managing its limited resources.

Dr Dongrin suggests the need to follow an austerity measures approach to cut non-priority expending government institutions.

Drawing parallels to household budgeting in lean times, he underscored the importance of prudent spending and exploring new avenues for revenue.

“We must come to term with the reality that the prevailing challenges require us to live within our means and judiciously manage our limited resources like never ordinary and prudent household lean times force people to ration what they have while looking for ways to bring in more,” Minister Dongrin stated during handover ceremony.

“We are in a similar place today and these compels us to pursue focus austerity approach as such,” he said.

“The necessary pain and sacrifices required to get us out of these difficulty shall be equally borne by all and that will include cutting non-priority public sector expenses, this will ease pressure on and direct recourses towards facilitating the recovery program that we shall soon roll out.”

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum 1

Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum

Published Friday, July 12, 2024

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi 2

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD 3

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding 4

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding

Published Monday, July 15, 2024

Kiir explains why he fires finance ministers in short time 5

Kiir explains why he fires finance ministers in short time

Published Friday, July 12, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Manyo Commissioner summoned for allegedly threatening area MP

Published 12 mins ago

Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers

Published 24 mins ago

Gov’t urged to establish joint river operation forces

Published 2 hours ago

UN ready to collaborate with new Finance Minister – Anita

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t to prioritize non-oil revenue for sustainability, says Malual

Published 3 hours ago

Azande Kingdom urges gov’t to rehabilitate Juba-Yambio road for market access

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!