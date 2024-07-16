16th July 2024
Tumaini deal repeals warrantless NSS Bill, frees political detainees

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir, left, shakes hands with Pagan Amum, leader of the Real-SPLM group, during the launch of high-level peace talks for South Sudan at State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Parties to the Tumaini Initiative have agreed on the release of all political detainees, and prisoners of war, and expedited the repeal of the recently passed National Security Service Bill which maintained the arrest without warrant clause.

On Monday, July 15, 2024, representatives of the unity government, opposition groups and stakeholders initialed the Tumaini consensus for sustainable peace in South Sudan.

According to the over 20-page document – signed by more than 15 representatives – the parties and stakeholders also agreed to dismiss all the cases and charges on persons accused as a result of politically motivated factors.

They also initialed the document to refrain from arbitrary arrests and unlawful detentions.

The parties and stakeholders further agreed that the government shall take immediate and appropriate measures to fully guarantee the freedom of movement of political leaders, in and outside South Sudan.

Under the protocol on trust and confidence-building measures, they reached a consensus that the government shall fully guarantee, without exception, the freedom of association and assembly of all persons in South Sudan, in conformity with the constitution and the law.

They agreed that the government shall take immediate and appropriate measures to fully guarantee, without exception, the freedom of expression of all persons in the country, including freedom of the media, and equal access for all to the state media.

The document initialed on Monday, July 15, 2024, contains the Statement of Purpose for Tumaini, a Preamble, with details on the Security Agreement and Ceasefire, addressing communal violence and armed civilians, and resolutions for land disputes.

Additional protocols include Trust and Confidence-Building measures, Humanitarian Access, and the role of Guarantors in the peace agreement.

