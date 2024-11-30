30th November 2024
Govt launches anti-GBV National Task Force

Author: Micahael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Hon. Aya Libo Warrile, the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare pose for a photo at a banner|Photo|Courtesy

The National Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare has launched the South Sudan National Task Force on the prevention of Gender-Based Violence and Conflict-Related Sexual Violence.

This initiative aims to establish a comprehensive platform for information-sharing, integration, and coordination in addressing the pervasive issue of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in South Sudan.

Speaking at the event yesterday, Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng, who chairs the Gender, Youth, and Humanitarian Affairs Cluster, emphasized the task force’s role in promoting national efforts to combat and raise awareness about GBV.

National Minister of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare Aya Benjamin Libo Warille highlighted the initiative’s guiding principles of equality and non-discrimination.

She stressed that the task force’s mission is to protect survivors, promote prevention, and foster accountability and empowerment.

“The initiative is to safeguard the rights and freedoms of all without any distinction.  As we launch this task force, our own, by us and for us, let us allow our commitment to create a safe and justice South Sudan for all”, she said.

Ms. Aya Benjamin Libo Warille saids this milestone marks a critical step in South Sudan’s efforts to curb SGBV, support survivors, and foster an environment where every individual can thrive.

“Our mission is protecting the survivors. It is about prevention, empowering survivors, calling for religious accountable, and fostering an environment where every individual can thrive in that field”, she added.

The  Friday’s event was attended by gender focal points from line ministries, UNMISS’s head and the deputy , law enforcement agencies, women in uniform, women networks, executive leadership, judiciary, Faith-Based Organizations, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other relevant stakeholders who play a key role in SGBV prevention and response in South Sudan.

On the 25th of November 2024, during the launching of the 16 days of activism, the UN population agency (UNFPA) said it documented 6,779 gender-based violence cases since 2015.

