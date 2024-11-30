Deputy Governor Badagbu laments escalating Tambura insecurity

The Deputy Governor of Western Equatoria State has voiced grave concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Tambura following a series of violent incidents in recent days that have left scores dead.

In statement via a WhatsApp to Eye Radio on Saturday, Badagbu Daniel Rimbasa cited reported incidents the escalating violence in Tambura has reportedly led to multiple deaths and devastating incidents in recent weeks.

In separate incidents, he said a young boy in Mabia was killed, a community leader attacked in Mopoi and a mother and her child burnt.

Deputy governor Daniel added that other incidents involving the shooting at the residence of Tambura Commissioner, and of a medical officer, kidnapping of a teacher, Joseph Ezoyo and burning of civilian homes.

Mr Daniel did specify when the sporadic incidents took place.

However, he said, the latest incident involved the shooting of a security personnel this morning.

Mr. Daniel condemned these acts of violence and called for immediate measures to restore peace and protect lives.

” I strongly condemn that barbaric act, the shooting of innocent people, the shooting in the house of the commissioner, the killing of the young men in the mafia, the attack on the chief in Mopoi, the burning of the house of a mother with her child, the cutting of Susan with the panga, the shooting of a medical officer in barracks, the burning of civilian houses, the kidnapping of a teacher, Joseph, and the shooting this morning of a member of the security organs in Tambura County.

“I want also to express and extend my absolute sympathy to those who are affected, injured and lost their dear lives in this senseless, tragic situation, which is happening when we are implementing the peace. This situation is not good.

The deputy governor has urged the residents of Tambura county to refrain from taking the law into their hands.

He assured them of the state government’s tireless effort to contain the situation and restore normalcy.

“I want to also assure all the citizens of Tumbura that we shall not tolerate any form of such acts or actions that threaten the lives, the peace, the safety, and the security of our people in Tambura.

” We as government, we are working tirelessly to make sure that the situation in Tambura come to normality.

“I urge you all our citizens in Tambura to refrain from taking the law in their own hands or revenge attack. So that we can be able to improve their lives and support and empower our communities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter