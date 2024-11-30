Angelina urges end to repression amid constitution-making process

The Interior Minister Advocates has urged the need for awareness among organized forces in protecting democratic values during the constitution-making process.

Speaking at the 8th Governors’ Forum on Friday, Angelina Teny emphasized the importance of educating these forces to allow the public to express their desires without fear of intimidation.

“Awareness amongst the organized forces, the organized forces who usually deal with the public, because most of the time we are the culprit when people talk about denying political space”, she said.

Teny asserts that the legitimacy of the constitution relies on active civic participation, which can only thrive in a safe environment.

“This is important for the constitution making because constitution making is a people’s process. People will be expressing their desires, what they want to see in their constitution, and the nature of the country they want to see .

“So we need to really free our people from fear by also educating and making awareness for our organized forces so that we don’t intimidate.

“Their job is basically to safeguard, protect. We are supposed to be protecting the civic and political space for people to be able to express themselves freely.

”According to Angelina Ten, this approach is vital for ensuring that the constitution-making process truly reflects the will of the people and foster a democratic culture.

She warns that unintentional actions by these forces may foster fear among the citizens.

“They need to have that freedom to be able to express themselves without fear. So sometimes even if there’s no intention of not allowing you to express yourself, there is the fear.

Diplomats, opposition politicians, and rights activists said the lack of civic and political space allows boils down to the National Security service Act which grants the agency arrest or detain with warrant.

On Monday, the leader of the Real SPLM, Pagan Amum, stated that the National Security Law must be repealed, warning that without its repeal, the country will never achieve peace, as it continues to be a source of insecurity.

The former secretary-general of SPLM strongly criticized the law, arguing that it has become a tool of repression, fostering insecurity rather than providing protection for the people of South Sudan.

According to him, the misuse of the law has created a climate of fear, discouraging citizens from exercising their rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

In a statement at the 8th Governor’s Forum, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar revleaded the the Presidency resolved that the Act be re-tabled before the council of ministers and then to the parliament.

