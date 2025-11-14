Gov’t bans unauthorized loan deals as cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget

The government has moved to stop individuals from signing loans on behalf of the country without following the law, according to a post on the official Facebook page of the Office of the President. The Council of Ministers issued the directive on Friday, stressing that only authorized institutions can commit South Sudan to financial agreements.

The Office of the President reported that President Salva Kiir Mayardit chaired the Council’s ordinary session, where ministers also approved the 7 trillion South Sudanese Pounds budget for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

The Cabinet instructed the Minister of Finance and Planning to take the budget to Parliament for debate and final approval.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said the proposed spending plan carries a 1.5 trillion SSP deficit. He explained that the Finance Minister assured the Council of plans to boost revenue collection to cover the gap.

During the meeting, Roads and Bridges Minister Simon Mijok Mijak briefed the Cabinet on plans to build a road that links South Sudan to Ethiopia and eventually to Djibouti. He said the route will provide the country with a vital corridor for transporting crude oil to overseas markets.

President Kiir urged all ministers to strengthen performance in their ministries and to uphold efficiency and accountability.

To reduce revenue losses, the Cabinet also banned unnecessary tax and duty exemptions, saying these exemptions have cost the government billions.

The Council ended the session by reinforcing its ban on unauthorized borrowing, warning that no one may negotiate or sign loans on behalf of the government without following proper legal procedures.

