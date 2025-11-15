15th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | Economy | Governance | National News | News   |   Ex-SSRA chief warns against early lobbying, reveals €10–12M border project

Ex-SSRA chief warns against early lobbying, reveals €10–12M border project

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajieng | Published: 13 hours ago

Simon Akuei Deng, Commissioner-General of South Sudan Revenue Authority - Courtesy

The former Commissioner-General of the Revenue Authority, has also revealed that work is set to begin on a multi-million-euro one-stop border post in Nimule, while urging staff and lobbyists to stop early political manoeuvring and give the new NRA boss the space to work.

Speaking on Thursday during the welcoming ceremony of the incoming Commissioner-General William Nuon,  Akuei cautioned employees against rushing to seek favours or engage in internal campaigns soon after new appointments are made.

“My request to our staff: please give the Commissioner-General a chance to work. Don’t start the lobby within one month, please,” he said.

“Because the moment people are appointed to offices, one of you wants to be a Commissioner-General. This country needs service, and instead of struggling to defend his seat, can you give him ample time so that he can serve all of us?”

Akuei criticised the circulation of unfounded allegations online, saying such behaviour distracts leaders from delivering critical reforms.

“It doesn’t sound well that you are appointed today and next week people are already lobbying… ‘oh he has eaten this, oh he has taken this.’ Billions are mentioned on social media that never existed in this institution,” he added.

At the same event, the former revenue chief revealed that work is set to begin on a major infrastructure upgrade at the Nimule border crossing.

Akuei announced that the NRA, in partnership with the United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS), will launch a €10–12 million one-stop border post in January 2026.

He said the project is intended to modernize the country’s busiest entry point and reduce smuggling while improving cross-border trade efficiency.

“We have a project with UNOPS for a one-stop border post in Nimule, about 10 to 12 million euros, to be able to build a modern one-stop border post… so that you can curb issues of smuggling,” Akuei said. “It is about to start in January.”

The project is expected to significantly boost revenue collection once completed.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 2

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published November 11, 2025

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial 3

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial

Published November 11, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 4

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session 5

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session

Published November 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

DR Congo, M23 rebels sign framework for peace in Qatar

Published 2 hours ago

Companies forced to shutdown oil operations after drone attack in Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published 10 hours ago

New SSRA boss urges staff to push monthly revenue to SSP 200 Billion

Published 12 hours ago

Ex-SSRA chief warns against early lobbying, reveals €10–12M border project

Published 13 hours ago

Gov’t bans unauthorized loan deals as cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget

Published November 14, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.