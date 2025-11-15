Ex-SSRA chief warns against early lobbying, reveals €10–12M border project

The former Commissioner-General of the Revenue Authority, has also revealed that work is set to begin on a multi-million-euro one-stop border post in Nimule, while urging staff and lobbyists to stop early political manoeuvring and give the new NRA boss the space to work.

Speaking on Thursday during the welcoming ceremony of the incoming Commissioner-General William Nuon, Akuei cautioned employees against rushing to seek favours or engage in internal campaigns soon after new appointments are made.

“My request to our staff: please give the Commissioner-General a chance to work. Don’t start the lobby within one month, please,” he said.

“Because the moment people are appointed to offices, one of you wants to be a Commissioner-General. This country needs service, and instead of struggling to defend his seat, can you give him ample time so that he can serve all of us?”

Akuei criticised the circulation of unfounded allegations online, saying such behaviour distracts leaders from delivering critical reforms.

“It doesn’t sound well that you are appointed today and next week people are already lobbying… ‘oh he has eaten this, oh he has taken this.’ Billions are mentioned on social media that never existed in this institution,” he added.

At the same event, the former revenue chief revealed that work is set to begin on a major infrastructure upgrade at the Nimule border crossing.

Akuei announced that the NRA, in partnership with the United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS), will launch a €10–12 million one-stop border post in January 2026.

He said the project is intended to modernize the country’s busiest entry point and reduce smuggling while improving cross-border trade efficiency.

“We have a project with UNOPS for a one-stop border post in Nimule, about 10 to 12 million euros, to be able to build a modern one-stop border post… so that you can curb issues of smuggling,” Akuei said. “It is about to start in January.”

The project is expected to significantly boost revenue collection once completed.

