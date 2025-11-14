14th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | National News | News   |   National cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget

National cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

National Cabinet of Minsters' Meeting|Courtesy

The Cabinet has approved a 7 trillion South Sudanese Pounds budget for the 2025–2026 fiscal year, according to a post on the official Facebook page of the Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit chaired the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, where ministers endorsed the spending plan.

The Cabinet instructed the Minister of Finance and Planning to take the budget to Parliament for debate and final approval.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said the proposed budget carries a 1.5 trillion SSP deficit. He added that the Finance Minister pledged to intensify revenue collection to help close the gap.

During the meeting, Roads and Bridges Minister Simon Mijok Mijak updated the Cabinet on plans to construct a road linking South Sudan to Ethiopia and later to the port of Djibouti. He said the route will provide a vital channel for moving crude oil to international markets.

President Kiir urged ministers to improve performance across their institutions and emphasized efficiency and accountability in government work.

The Cabinet also moved to reduce revenue losses by banning unnecessary tax and duty exemptions, saying such waivers have cost the government billions.

To protect the country’s financial integrity, the Council prohibited any individual from negotiating or signing loans on behalf of the government without following the proper legal process.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 2

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published November 11, 2025

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial 3

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial

Published November 11, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 4

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session 5

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session

Published November 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t bans unauthorized loan deals as cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget

Published 2 hours ago

National cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget

Published 2 hours ago

Machar Trial: Special Court cross-examines investigator, NSS complainant

Published 3 hours ago

Bribery at checkpoints could invite terror threats, activist cautions

Published 3 hours ago

5th Derik Festival starts this Saturday, honours women leaders

Published 4 hours ago

SSCAA receives phase one of JIA apron expansion from UNMISS

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.