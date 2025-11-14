National cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget

The Cabinet has approved a 7 trillion South Sudanese Pounds budget for the 2025–2026 fiscal year, according to a post on the official Facebook page of the Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit chaired the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, where ministers endorsed the spending plan.

The Cabinet instructed the Minister of Finance and Planning to take the budget to Parliament for debate and final approval.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said the proposed budget carries a 1.5 trillion SSP deficit. He added that the Finance Minister pledged to intensify revenue collection to help close the gap.

During the meeting, Roads and Bridges Minister Simon Mijok Mijak updated the Cabinet on plans to construct a road linking South Sudan to Ethiopia and later to the port of Djibouti. He said the route will provide a vital channel for moving crude oil to international markets.

President Kiir urged ministers to improve performance across their institutions and emphasized efficiency and accountability in government work.

The Cabinet also moved to reduce revenue losses by banning unnecessary tax and duty exemptions, saying such waivers have cost the government billions.

To protect the country’s financial integrity, the Council prohibited any individual from negotiating or signing loans on behalf of the government without following the proper legal process.

