Gov’t’s 4th Forum on Revenue Management proposes key reforms in revenue sharing and oil sector overhaul

The government-organized Fourth High-Level Forum on Fiscal Devolution and Revenue Management has concluded with 33 bold recommendations aimed at overhauling the country’s revenue-sharing framework and enhancing the efficiency of its oil sector.

Among the most significant resolutions is the proposal to dissolve Nilepet, citing its inability to meet its mandate due to overstaffing, inadequate capacity, and inefficiencies in managing the nation’s oil resources.

The forum suggested that a new, streamlined national corporate entity be established to replace Nilepet—one that would be smaller, more efficient, and better equipped to meet the challenges of managing South Sudan’s vital oil industry.

The forum also addressed pressing issues around the management of oil revenues, recommending a more equitable distribution model across all levels of government.

Key proposals included the establishment of Community Development Committee (CDC) structures to manage the 3% oil revenue allocated to oil-producing areas, as well as the creation of local government funds to support targeted development projects.

Participants called for regular independent audits and a dedicated sub-committee to monitor the effective use of these funds in social, economic, and infrastructure development.

Additionally, the forum emphasized the importance of decentralization, urging the national government to respect local authority, provide greater fiscal autonomy, and implement systems that support transparency and accountability.

In a broader push for economic stability and diversification, the forum also recommended measures to reduce South Sudan’s dependency on oil, urging investments in agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

The recommendations extended to the recruitment of civil servants based on merit, improved environmental safety standards in the oil sector, and the establishment of stabilization funds to buffer the economy from oil price volatility.

The forum concluded with a call for the active involvement of the Council of States to monitor the implementation of these reforms and ensure follow-through on the recommendations, which aim to build a more resilient and self-sustaining economy for South Sudan.

The three-day forum on Fiscal Devolution and Revenue Management, a key initiative within the Permanent Constitution-Making Process was inaugurated by Vice President Dr James Wani Igga, the Chairperson of the Economic Cluster in Juba on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Key government officials present at the opening of the forum included Mary Ayen, the first deputy Speaker of the Council of States, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Marial Dongrin, the Minister of Federal Affairs, Lasuba Wongo, the Governor of Upper Nile, and Eastern Equatoria—James Odhok, Louis Lobong, and the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria, Paulino Lukudu. Also, in attendance were the chairperson of the National Constitution Review Commission, Dr Riang Yer Zuor, a representative from Western Bahr el Ghazal State and officials from the Ruweng Administrative Area. The forum on Fiscal Devolution and Revenue Management was organized by the Council of States in collaboration with the Ministries of Finance and Planning, and Petroleum, with support from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

