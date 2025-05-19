Governor Koang: I can’t be bribed — I took seven bullets to liberate this country

Malakal, Upper Nile (Eye Radio) – Upper Nile State Governor, Gen. James Koang Chuol, says surviving seven gunshot wounds during South Sudan’s liberation struggle is a testament to his loyalty to the nation, firmly stating that he cannot be bribed.

Speaking during the 16th May celebrations in Malakal town over the weekend, Governor Koang dismissed what he called “negative media propaganda”, accusing him of accepting bribes to permit an SSPDF military operation in his hometown of Nasir.

He reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to South Sudan’s liberation struggle and national unity.

“No one can bribe me,” he declared. “I participated in the liberation of this country. I have more than seven bullets in my body. Can I be bribed for what I fought for in this way? War is not easy—people die in it.”

Governor Koang expressed frustration over the misinformation circulating on social media and emphasized that his principles are grounded in the sacrifices he and others made for the country’s independence.

He further urged his fellow citizens, particularly the Nuer community, to prioritize peace and unity over violence and division.

Governor Koang explained that the recent violence in Nasir and Ulang counties could have been prevented if communities had fully considered the consequences of their actions.

“For God’s sake, talk to us about unity,” he said. “The people who caused the problem are far from us—let them deal with their issues. In our community, people can get caught up in small problems without thinking about the future. If we had considered the consequences, what happened in Nasir and Ulang could have been avoided.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House Previous Post