19th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Governor Koang: I can’t be bribed — I took seven bullets to liberate this country

Governor Koang: I can’t be bribed — I took seven bullets to liberate this country

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 29 mins ago

Upper Nile State Governor, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol. (File photo)

Malakal, Upper Nile (Eye Radio) – Upper Nile State Governor, Gen. James Koang Chuol, says surviving seven gunshot wounds during South Sudan’s liberation struggle is a testament to his loyalty to the nation, firmly stating that he cannot be bribed.

Speaking during the 16th May celebrations in Malakal town over the weekend, Governor Koang dismissed what he called “negative media propaganda”, accusing him of accepting bribes to permit an SSPDF military operation in his hometown of Nasir.

He reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to South Sudan’s liberation struggle and national unity.

“No one can bribe me,” he declared. “I participated in the liberation of this country. I have more than seven bullets in my body. Can I be bribed for what I fought for in this way? War is not easy—people die in it.”

Governor Koang expressed frustration over the misinformation circulating on social media and emphasized that his principles are grounded in the sacrifices he and others made for the country’s independence.

He further urged his fellow citizens, particularly the Nuer community, to prioritize peace and unity over violence and division.

Governor Koang explained that the recent violence in Nasir and Ulang counties could have been prevented if communities had fully considered the consequences of their actions.

“For God’s sake, talk to us about unity,” he said. “The people who caused the problem are far from us—let them deal with their issues. In our community, people can get caught up in small problems without thinking about the future. If we had considered the consequences, what happened in Nasir and Ulang could have been avoided.”

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project 1

South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project

Published May 17, 2025

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million 2

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million

Published May 14, 2025

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries 3

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries

Published May 14, 2025

South Sudan, Sudan collaborate to prevent oil shutdown, says Petroleum Undersecretary 4

South Sudan, Sudan collaborate to prevent oil shutdown, says Petroleum Undersecretary

Published May 13, 2025

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base 5

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base

Published May 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activists renew calls for legal reforms to combat child marriage

Published 3 mins ago

JCC’s unannounced road clearance leaves Gudele traders stranded

Published 24 mins ago

Governor Koang: I can’t be bribed — I took seven bullets to liberate this country

Published 29 mins ago

President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House

Published 2 hours ago

SSNBS seizes 11 trucks of substandard fuel at Nimule, returns them to origin

Published 2 hours ago

SSNPS launch combat patrol unit to tackle youth gang crime

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.