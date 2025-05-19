19th May 2025
President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng shake hands during their meeting on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo: Office of the President

Juba, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) –President Salva Kiir met with Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng on Monday at the State House in Juba, where she briefed him on her recent official visit to Uganda and her meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, the meeting held on Monday, May 19, also covered key national issues, including the current political and economic developments in South Sudan.

Their discussions focused on strengthening ties between South Sudan and Uganda and promoting peace in the region.

President Kiir and Vice President Nyandeng reaffirmed their commitment to peace, unity, and development in South Sudan.

They also stressed the importance of cooperation among leaders and citizens to help move the country forward and strengthen its relations with neighboring countries.

