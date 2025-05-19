JCC’s unannounced road clearance leaves Gudele traders stranded

Juba, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) – The Chairperson of Central Equatoria State’s Chamber of Commerce, Robert Pitia, has strongly criticized the Juba City Council for conducting an unannounced road clearance operation at Gudele 1 on Monday.

The operation primarily impacted women and youth who run small businesses, resulting in the destruction of their goods and stalls.

The clearance operation took place along a narrow road behind the tarmac stretch near Rock City, where informal roadside stalls had emerged over time.

These vendors, selling products such as vegetables, charcoal, and food items, were reportedly caught by surprise as they were forcefully removed without prior notice or the provision of alternative locations.

Speaking to Eye Radio at Lou Junction, a busy market area in Gudele 1, Mr. Pitia expressed concern over the lack of coordination and communication from the City Council.

“This happened in Gudele 1. The City Council came, wanting to open the road without informing the people who are working here, like women and youth who are operating near the road.

“Some of them sell vegetables, charcoal, or food items. They [City Council] came without notifying them based on their programs,” he said.

He added that the vendors were left stranded with no compensation or temporary spaces provided by the authorities. Many of the affected vendors are now seeking alternative locations to continue their businesses.

A female vendor, who was among those impacted, recounted her distressing experience.

“We were sitting, and they suddenly told us to get up and move. The bulldozer arrived without any warning, and no one came to inform us that we were not supposed to be here or that they were going to clear the road. They came and forced us into the street after destroying our belongings.

“I live in Jebel Dinka, and now I don’t even know how I will get back home. I have children to support, and I don’t know what they will eat today,” she shared.

Pitia, who has also alleged that some vendors had already paid fees to the City Council before the incident, is calling on the City Council and state authorities to better coordinate with local traders and community leaders before enforcing such operations.

He blamed the city authorities for the lack of communication, which has now left vendors in a vulnerable position.

Mr Pitia appealed to humanitarian organizations and well-wishers to assist the affected families, many of whom are the primary breadwinners in their households.

In the meantime, he said the Chamber of Commerce is working with women leaders to identify temporary locations where the displaced vendors can continue their business in the short term.

The city council was not immediately available for comment at the press time.

