Police arrest woman in Bor for ‘defaming’ army general

The Police have arrested a woman for defaming Brigadier General Ajak Ayuen over an ‘indecent dressing’ crackdown in Bor, the deputy governor of Jonglei has said.



Yar Ayuen Mabior, a victim of the security brutality on women, was alleged to have dressed indecently by the security personnel who harassed, intimidated and forced her to remove the dress she had on.

According to Yar, she was decently dressed but the officers in charge on that particular day victimized her and burned her clothes.

On the next day, she received a summon letter from the head of joint operation before the customary law.

Yar and Gen. Ajak were alleged to have settled the dispute before the traditional leaders at a community level and she was asked to apologize on social media and clear any information that was not correct before the public.

However, on Monday, Yar was arrested under the orders of Gen. Ajak Ayuen for allegedly defaming him online and not apologizing as requested.

Speaking to the deputy governor this morning, he says Gen. Ajak filed a case against Yar and claimed that she lied to the public, tarnishing his name.

Antipas Nyok denies any harassment done to Yar and says the officer is the one whose image was tarnished.

“The officer who was in charge of the soldiers went and opened a case against her. The case was opened officially against her and she will be taken to the court and this is why she is arrested,” deputy governor Antipas Nyok told Eye Radio.

“It is not allowed to tarnish the name of someone or that one called defamation.”

Despite many young girls and women coming out to condemn the act of being treated as victims of indecent dressing, the deputy governor denies such allegations.

According to Antipas, women and girls are neither intimidated nor harassed by security personnel over dress code issues.

He however says they are trying to control indecent behaviors in the society.

“To be honest with you, first of all, there is no intimidation of women in Jonglei state. Two, there is no harassment,” Nyok said.

“These women are our women, our sisters, mothers and daughters, why would you think anybody will just come and harass them and intimidate them, and even we shall not accept, there is no such a thing.

“We are only trying to control indecent behaviors and we are controlling what is misleading our society.”

Last year, the security organ in Jonglei state launch a crackdown on niggas and crews considered as criminal gangs who were largely involved in distracting the community by stealing, attacking houses at night and even killing.

The order also gave the officers the authority to bring back decent dressing especially among young teenagers who are said to have been dressing half naked.

However, young girls and women have come out to accuse the officers task of implementing the orders of extremely harassing them even when they are decently dressed.

They have complained of intimidation and being treated with lots of disrespect including married women and young girls.

Yar Ayuen Mabior is among many other young girls whose cases of harassment have been denied and continued to be mistreated.

