24th February 2026

“I leave a peaceful and stable Lakes State,” says Rin Tueny as he hands over office, assets

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Former Lakes State Governor Rin Tueny Mabor shakes hands with his successor, Madhang Majok Meen, during the handover ceremony in Rumbek, the state capital, on Monday – Courtesy photo.

The former Governor of Lakes State, Rin Tueny Mabor, has highlighted peace and stability as the legacy of his leadership during a transition ceremony on Monday.

Rin Tueny made the remarks while handing over government assets acquired during his tenure to the newly appointed Governor Madhang Majok Meen.

He also presented his financial report to the new leadership.

In his message during the event, Rin said Lakes State under his leadership has witnessed peace and stability, which he described as his legacy.

“I leave this office with my head held high, knowing that I left a peaceful and stable legacy. My handing over report is here attached for God and my country,” he said.

He called on the new governor to work hard to maintain peace and stability to promote development and improve service delivery.

“Today, I wish you to double your effort and cooperate with the new leadership. My appreciation to our proposed county number nine, the diaspora community. Thank you for the support to education, dialogue, and peace in the state,” he added.

Rin also appealed to the people of Lakes State to support the new administration to ensure continued progress and peace.

“I appeal to you to cooperate with the new governor in sustaining this peace we heartily fought for,” he said.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit relieved Rin Tueny Mabor in January as Governor of Lakes State and appointed Madhang Majok Meen as his replacement.

