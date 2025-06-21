Gold rush or gold robbery; The plunder of South Sudan’s wealth

Amid the dusty hills and plains of South Sudan lies a fortune that has brought more trouble than prosperity – gold. What could be a blessing for communities and the nation has seemingly become a curse – source of corruption, environmental destruction, and human suffering.

Gold mining, especially in Eastern Equatoria, Central Equatoria, and parts of Western Bahr el Ghazal, has largely remained unregulated. As a result, the sector is now riddled with exploitation by unscrupulous individuals and companies that dodge taxes, leaving behind a trail of poverty and environmental degradation.

A land rich in minerals

South Sudan is home to vast untapped mineral wealth. According to the Ministry of Mining, the country holds deposits of gold, copper, zinc, lead, rare earths, uranium, manganese, iron, marble, dolomite, and even diamonds. But it is gold, in particular, that has attracted the most attention, largely for the wrong reasons.

Although most gold is mined by local artisanal miners using basic tools, reports show that several unregistered companies, some linked to powerful individuals, are actively involved in the illegal extraction and smuggling of the mineral.

Weak oversight and exploitation

Despite the Mining Act of 2012 providing a legal framework, regulation has proven ineffective. The Ministry of Mining is supposed to oversee the sector, working alongside initiatives such as the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI). However, local governments and traditional authorities have also stepped in, sometimes with good intentions, but often with competing interests.

According to a 2020 investigative report by The Enough Project, oversight of the mining sector is shared among key institutions like the Office of the President, the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of South Sudan, the Ministry of Mining, and the National Security Service.

During the 7th Governors’ Forum in December 2023, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar revealed that “about 93 licenses have been issued to exploration companies and 19 small-scale companies.” Of those, only 41 were currently active, while dozens were either expired or pending revocation.

Yet, despite these structures, companies and individuals continue to mine and smuggle gold without accountability, leaving communities in dire conditions.

The gold mining hotspots

Most gold mining occurs in Eastern and Central Equatoria states. In Eastern Equatoria’s Kapoeta South County, places like Nanaknak, Lauro (Didinga Hills), Napotpot, and Namurnyang are known for gold deposits. Reports also show over 50 alluvial sites near Luri River, southwest of Juba, with high gold concentrations.

In Western Bahr el Ghazal’s Boro Game Reserve, illegal mining has caused serious environmental damage. The issue was raised by the Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, Rizik Zachariah Hassan, prompting measures to address the threat.

Back in 2021, Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong Lojore banned mining activities in the state, citing the absence of official approval and minimal community benefit.

Digging for survival

At the heart of gold mining are the local men, women, and children who dig holes up to 50 feet deep using hand tools. With little to no protective equipment, they pan the gold-containing sand in search of fortune, often at great risk.

Meanwhile, unregistered foreign companies continue to operate illegally. In March 2024, the Minister of Investment, Dhieu Mathok, disclosed that some state governments had partnered with these companies without forwarding any revenue to the national government.

But Governor Lobong refuted these claims, insisting that only small-scale artisanal mining was taking place in Eastern Equatoria.

Dirty deals at the top

Contrary to the idea that gold mining is only for the poor, investigations have revealed involvement by high-level officials and foreign businessmen.

According to a 2019 report by The Sentry, “several powerful people, including members of the first family and foreign businessmen, were extracting the precious metal at the expense of the environment and local people.” The report said they used their positions to avoid paying taxes and hide their activities.

The Sentry found that President Salva Kiir’s daughter owns part of a company with three active licenses, while Vice President James Wani Igga’s son is listed as a shareholder in another. Sudanese businessman Ashraf Seed Ahmed Hussein Ali, known as Al-Cardinal, who is under U.S. sanctions, holds the most licenses.

In another 2020 report, The Sentry implicated Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong and others in gold smuggling operations from Kapoeta to Kenya, with the alleged support of both local and national officials.

A SwissAid report added that smuggled gold from South Sudan often ends up in Dubai via Kenya. While Kenya declared only 672 kilograms in gold exports in 2023, illicit outflows are believed to exceed two tons per year, most of it untracked.

Broken dreams and local suffering

In the shadow of the gold rush, local communities have been left behind. Driven by poverty, many villagers have joined the mining business, hoping to support their families. But instead of wealth, they’ve found danger and misery.

A 2021 Eye Radio investigation titled “Taking from the Poor, a Mirror into South Sudan’s Mining Business” uncovered numerous deaths due to mine collapses in Kapoeta. Victims were buried alive in the unsafe pits they had dug themselves.

In May this year, the Civil Society Coalition for Natural Resources reported widespread social and economic challenges in Budi, Kapoeta East, and Kapoeta South counties. The group recorded hundreds of cases of gender-based violence, child labour, and school dropouts linked to illegal gold mining.

“Our assessment indicated that, for example, in one particular year the three counties have gotten over $50 million and none of that money has gotten into the national budget,” said Boboya James, the coalition’s secretary-general.

A call for transparency

Experts and community leaders alike are calling for urgent reforms. They want the government to promote transparency and involve local communities in mining decisions. Many suggest using a model similar to that used in oil-producing areas, where locals demand a share of petroleum revenues.

Without strong accountability and responsible oversight, South Sudan’s gold may continue to enrich the few while robbing the many of their land, safety, and future.

