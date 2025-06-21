Kiir appoints Prof. Paul Jumi as SPLM Secretary General, Konyi as Deputy

President Salva Kiir has appointed Professor Paul Logale Jumi as the new Secretary General of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), according to a presidential decree read out on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation on Friday evening.

Prof. Jumi replaces Dr. James Wani Igga, who was removed from the position in May this year.

A long-time member of the ruling party, Prof. Jumi has been actively involved in SPLM since the liberation struggle.

He is currently a Member of the National Parliament and formerly served as chairperson of the Economic and Planning Committee in the legislature.

As Secretary General, Prof. Jumi will serve as the top administrative officer under the SPLM Chairperson. He will oversee the party’s Secretariat and coordinate political affairs, cadre training, mobilization, and the implementation of party strategies.

Meanwhile, President Kiir also named Baba Medan Konyi as the second deputy secretary for Administration and Finance. He takes over from Mary Apai, who has been promoted to deputy chairperson of the party.

Konyi is a former Greater Pibor Administrator and served as Deputy Minister of Information, Communication, Technology and Postal Service from March 2020 to October 2021.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter