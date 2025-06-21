Kiir orders funding release to support December 2026 elections

President Salva Kiir has directed the Ministry of Finance to release funds to support the electoral process, the Chairperson of the National Election Commission, Professor Abednego Akok, has said.

Speaking to the media following a meeting with the President in Juba on Friday, Prof. Akok confirmed that both he and President Salva Kiir reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding general elections on 26th December 2026, in line with agreements reached by political parties.

He also noted that security agencies have been instructed to assist the Commission in ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process.

Professor Akok further announced plans to convene a meeting with key stakeholders to review recent developments and fast-track preparations.

He urged the people of South Sudan to begin preparing for the elections, which are expected to mark the end of the country’s transitional period.

According to the Commission, fully equipped offices are operational in six states, with construction ongoing in the remaining states.

Despite this progress, experts have cautioned that serious logistical and political challenges could still delay or undermine the credibility of the upcoming elections.