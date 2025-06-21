21st June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Kiir orders funding release to support December 2026 elections

Kiir orders funding release to support December 2026 elections

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 10 hours ago

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with NEC boss, Prof. Abednego Akok|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has directed the Ministry of Finance to release funds to support the electoral process, the Chairperson of the National Election Commission, Professor Abednego Akok,  has said.

Speaking to the media following a meeting with the President in Juba on Friday, Prof. Akok confirmed that both he and President Salva Kiir reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding general elections on 26th December 2026, in line with agreements reached by political parties.

He also noted that security agencies have been instructed to assist the Commission in ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process.

Professor Akok further announced plans to convene a meeting with key stakeholders to review recent developments and fast-track preparations.

He urged the people of South Sudan to begin preparing for the elections, which are expected to mark the end of the country’s transitional period.

According to the Commission, fully equipped offices are operational in six states, with construction ongoing in the remaining states.

Despite this progress, experts have cautioned that serious logistical and political challenges could still delay or undermine the credibility of the upcoming elections.

Popular Stories
Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan 1

Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan

Published June 17, 2025

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities 2

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

Published June 19, 2025

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor 3

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

Published June 16, 2025

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban 4

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban

Published June 16, 2025

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution 5

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution

Published June 18, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Central bank cuts interest rate in hopes of easing cash shortage

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir appoints Prof. Paul Jumi as SPLM Secretary General, Konyi as Deputy

Published 8 hours ago

Gold rush or gold robbery; The plunder of South Sudan’s wealth

Published 9 hours ago

Kiir orders funding release to support December 2026 elections

Published 10 hours ago

MSF-run Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack

Published 11 hours ago

Mandate, not a request: Light for the World urges disability inclusion in refugee Aid

Published June 20, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.