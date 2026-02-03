3rd February 2026

Uncategorized   |   Gola reshuffles ministerial director generals in greater Pibor

Gola reshuffles ministerial director generals in greater Pibor

Author: Diko D Andrew | Published: 2 hours ago

Pibor Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi Gola. (-)

The Chief Administrator of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area has reshuffled leadership in several ministries, relieving and appointing new Ministerial Director Generals.

In an administrative order issued on Monday, Administrator Gola Boyoi Gola relieved three Director Generals: Peter Korok Kuro from the Ministry of Labour, Public Service and Human Resource Development; John Waranyang Lokako from the Ministry of Mining, Wildlife Conservation and Tourism; and Simon Koyo Kongkong from the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure.

Sunday John Konyi Moldeny was appointed Director General for the Ministry of Labour, Public Service and Human Resource Development.

Khamis Kakading Nyatimur takes over at the Ministry of Mining, Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, while Simon Amor Atar was named Director General at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure.

The appointments take immediate effect as the GPAA leadership moves to strengthen public service delivery and administrative performance.

3rd February 2026

