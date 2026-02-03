3rd February 2026

Amour Majur, Malueth relieved from South Sudan presidency office

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Ambassador David Amuor, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President - Credit: OPPU

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has officially confirmed the immediate relief of Ambassador David Amour Majur, Press Secretary in the Office of the President, and  Valentino Dhel Malueth, Chief Administrator of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

According to a press release dated February 3, 2026, and signed by Africano Mande Gedima, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Hon. Marik Nanga Marik has been appointed as the new Chief Administrator of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, while the position of Press Secretary remains vacant pending further announcement.

Ambassador Amour Majur had recently issued a statement expressing regret over the inclusion of the late Mr. Steward Sorobo Budia as a member of the leadership body of parties signatory to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

3rd February 2026

