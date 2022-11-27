27th November 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Gola Boyoi apologizes to Youth Minister after 7-month fallout

Gola Boyoi apologizes to Youth Minister after 7-month fallout

Author: Malual Peter Atem | Published: 13 hours ago

Gola Boyoi Gola, the President of the South Sudan National Youth Union - Courtesy

The chairperson of the national Youth Union, Gola Boyoi Gola has apologized to the Minister of Youth and Sports, seven months after the two men disagreed on administrative issues.

In a press statement dated November 25, Gola apologized to Minister Albino Bol Dheiu – ending a longstanding disagreement that strained their relations.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Sunday morning, the head of the national youth union says the apology was in the spirit of peace, reconciliation, and togetherness.

“Yes, this is part of the reconciliation processes that we went through, so we have reconciled, and we have agreed to put aside our differences and work together for the interest of the youth,” Boyoi said.

He added: “It is not about an apology, it is about the process of reconciliation and I think this is part of the reconciliation process.”

In May 2022, Youth Minister Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu suspended Gola Boyoi for allegedly overstepping his jurisdiction.

Boyoi was accused of a breach of protocol by writing to the President of Egypt and the Deputy President of the Sudan Sovereign Council about the issue of Abyei, without following due procedures.

But the elected youth leader defied his suspension, terming it unconstitutional.

Minister Albino Bol has formed a committee to investigate the letters attributed to head of the youth union.

The committee reportedly concluded that Mr. Boyoi must apologize to Dr. Albino for his alleged misconduct.

Boyoi said in a statement on Friday, that he honored the committee’s recommendation and apologized “to my brother, comrade Dr. Albino Bol for any inconvenience caused.”

He then told Eye Radio that they have amicably solved the issue.

“That is why I had to issue this statement apologizing to the minister for any misconduct, and if there is any word that might have come out in the fight, but we had already reconciled before that letter came out.”

 

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba police arrest 39 suspected land-grabbers 1

Juba police arrest 39 suspected land-grabbers

Published Thursday, November 24, 2022

Scores feared dead in Juba-Nimule road ambush 2

Scores feared dead in Juba-Nimule road ambush

Published Monday, November 21, 2022

Update: Two dead, dozen wounded in Juba-Nimule road attack 3

Update: Two dead, dozen wounded in Juba-Nimule road attack

Published Monday, November 21, 2022

Go-Green company CEO denies ‘failing to keep Juba clean’ 4

Go-Green company CEO denies ‘failing to keep Juba clean’

Published Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Brokers Union wants ban on foreign brokers effected 5

Brokers Union wants ban on foreign brokers effected

Published Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir fires, appoints multiple officials in Upper Nile State

Published 11 hours ago

Costa Rica beat Japan 1-0 in World Cup

Published 11 hours ago

Abyei man to languish in jail for 7 years after defiling minor

Published 12 hours ago

Gola Boyoi apologizes to Youth Minister after 7-month fallout

Published 13 hours ago

World’s longest-serving president wins re-election

Published 16 hours ago

Awut warns against selling school land to foreign charity

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th November 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.