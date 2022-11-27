Gola Boyoi apologizes to Youth Minister after 7-month fallout

The chairperson of the national Youth Union, Gola Boyoi Gola has apologized to the Minister of Youth and Sports, seven months after the two men disagreed on administrative issues.

In a press statement dated November 25, Gola apologized to Minister Albino Bol Dheiu – ending a longstanding disagreement that strained their relations.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Sunday morning, the head of the national youth union says the apology was in the spirit of peace, reconciliation, and togetherness.

“Yes, this is part of the reconciliation processes that we went through, so we have reconciled, and we have agreed to put aside our differences and work together for the interest of the youth,” Boyoi said.

He added: “It is not about an apology, it is about the process of reconciliation and I think this is part of the reconciliation process.”

In May 2022, Youth Minister Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu suspended Gola Boyoi for allegedly overstepping his jurisdiction.

Boyoi was accused of a breach of protocol by writing to the President of Egypt and the Deputy President of the Sudan Sovereign Council about the issue of Abyei, without following due procedures.

But the elected youth leader defied his suspension, terming it unconstitutional.

Minister Albino Bol has formed a committee to investigate the letters attributed to head of the youth union.

The committee reportedly concluded that Mr. Boyoi must apologize to Dr. Albino for his alleged misconduct.

Boyoi said in a statement on Friday, that he honored the committee’s recommendation and apologized “to my brother, comrade Dr. Albino Bol for any inconvenience caused.”

He then told Eye Radio that they have amicably solved the issue.

“That is why I had to issue this statement apologizing to the minister for any misconduct, and if there is any word that might have come out in the fight, but we had already reconciled before that letter came out.”

