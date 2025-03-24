24th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Germany to temporarily operate its South Sudan mission from Berlin

Germany to temporarily operate its South Sudan mission from Berlin

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. (-)

The German Federal Foreign Office has decided that its diplomatic mission to South Sudan will temporarily operate from Berlin, but will resume operations in Juba as soon as conditions permit.

In a press statement extended to Eye Radio, Germany said the shifting of diplomatic operations from South Sudan is not permanent decision. 

“This is not a permanent decision but rather a temporary measure. As soon as conditions permit, the Embassy will resume its operations in Juba,” the statement said.

The German Foreign Office also posted a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) confirming the decision.

On her part, German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock called upon President Kiir and First Vice President Machar to prevent a further escalation of violence and to implement the peace agreement of 2018.

The European nation, currently the largest donor of humanitarian and development assistance to South Sudan, added that it remains steadfastly on the side of the South Sudanese people.

“We support their endeavor for a peaceful and prosperous future as one of the largest donors both in terms of humanitarian assistance and development cooperation, totaling more than 300 million Euros.”

The relocation of Germany’s diplomatic operations comes after some countries updated their travel advisories for South Sudan, while the U.S. ordered the departure non-emergency government personnel from there over security concerns.

This came after violent clashes in Nasir on March 4 between SSPDF and heavily armed local youths, who overran a military base and later killed an army commander and a United Nations pilot during evacuation efforts.

The government has responded to the conflict in Nasir with aerial bombardment which has left dozens dead, according to local authorities.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms 1

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

Published March 19, 2025

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities 2

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities

Published March 20, 2025

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy 3

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy

Published March 21, 2025

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance 4

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance

Published March 19, 2025

SPLM-IO suspends participation in security mechanisms over detained officials 5

SPLM-IO suspends participation in security mechanisms over detained officials

Published March 18, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

German-donated irrigation pumps boost vegetable production in Magwi and Yei

Published 13 mins ago

Juba schools blame economic hardship for dwindling learners

Published 1 hour ago

MSF raises concern over violence driving cholera outbreak in Upper Nile

Published 1 hour ago

Germany to temporarily operate its South Sudan mission from Berlin

Published 4 hours ago

Netherlands works with govt to ensure safe, clean drinking water in South Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan media regulator concerned about surge in online hate speech

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.