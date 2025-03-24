Germany to temporarily operate its South Sudan mission from Berlin

The German Federal Foreign Office has decided that its diplomatic mission to South Sudan will temporarily operate from Berlin, but will resume operations in Juba as soon as conditions permit.



In a press statement extended to Eye Radio, Germany said the shifting of diplomatic operations from South Sudan is not permanent decision.

“This is not a permanent decision but rather a temporary measure. As soon as conditions permit, the Embassy will resume its operations in Juba,” the statement said.

The German Foreign Office also posted a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) confirming the decision.

On her part, German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock called upon President Kiir and First Vice President Machar to prevent a further escalation of violence and to implement the peace agreement of 2018.

The European nation, currently the largest donor of humanitarian and development assistance to South Sudan, added that it remains steadfastly on the side of the South Sudanese people.

“We support their endeavor for a peaceful and prosperous future as one of the largest donors both in terms of humanitarian assistance and development cooperation, totaling more than 300 million Euros.”

The relocation of Germany’s diplomatic operations comes after some countries updated their travel advisories for South Sudan, while the U.S. ordered the departure non-emergency government personnel from there over security concerns.

This came after violent clashes in Nasir on March 4 between SSPDF and heavily armed local youths, who overran a military base and later killed an army commander and a United Nations pilot during evacuation efforts.

The government has responded to the conflict in Nasir with aerial bombardment which has left dozens dead, according to local authorities.

