24th March 2025
Netherlands works with govt to ensure safe, clean drinking water in South Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Courtesy|The Netherlands

The Netherlands has expressed its commitment to ensuring access to safe and clean drinking water for more South Sudanese people.

South Sudan on Saturday joined the world in marking the World Water Day.

Celebrated each year on March 22, this day is to raise awareness on the importance of water.

77% of South Sudanese use groundwater as the main source of drinking water, according to research.

According to the Netherlands, it’s working on ensuring access to safe and clean drinking water for more South Sudanese people.

“It is a demonstration of the commitment of the Netherlands to help local communities discover, understand, and sustainably use groundwater to improve their lives,” partially reads a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

The European country went on to state that water can be both a blessing and a curse, citing the recurrent floodings in South Sudan as a testament to this.

However, it said early warning and early action can mitigate the devastating effects of floodwater.

In its initiative ‘Water at the Heart of Climate Action’, the Netherlands works together with national and international partners to strengthen disaster risk reduction.

 

