MSF raises concern over violence driving cholera outbreak in Upper Nile

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reiterates its concern over the escalating armed clashes in Upper Nile state, which have displaced thousands and restricted access to healthcare amid a cholera outbreak.

The international medical charity said cholera is spreading rapidly leading to loss of lives and a deepening humanitarian crisis as people flee for safety.

MSF said its teams are actively responding to urgent medical needs across multiple locations including Ulang, Malakal, and Renk counties, by providing lifesaving care and expanding activities along the Sobat corridor to reach more people affected by violence and cholera.

“We call on all parties to the conflict to respect and protect civilians, medical facilities, and humanitarian workers, as well as to grant unhindered humanitarian access to people being affected by the violence and cholera, in line with international humanitarian law,” said Zakaria Mwatia, MSF Head of Mission in South Sudan.

“As an independent medical organization, we provide care to all in need regardless of their armed or political affiliations.”

Since the beginning of March, MSF says it has treated over 400 patients with cholera in Ulang and provided trauma care to more than 30 patients wounded in the ongoing violence.

MSF said it is supporting multiple local health facilities along the Sobat and Nile rivers. It also operates a hospital in the Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Malakal and supports Malakal Teaching Hospital.

The charity said its teams in Renk County have recently expanded support for surgical services at Renk County Hospital, in addition to primary healthcare to the displaced people from Sudan at the refugees and returnees’ sites in Atham, Girbanat and Gosfami.

“Cholera has already spread to the neighboring Jonglei State, where we are running a 100-bed cholera treatment unit at Akobo County Hospital and the MSF hospital in Lankien treating patients including those from Upper Nile State,” Mwatia added.

“With cholera spreading rapidly and violence ongoing, the need for medical care in Upper Nile State is more critical than ever.”