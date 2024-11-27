27th November 2024
German Embassy to build basketball court at Juba school

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Jaffar Mbugua Njenga, Executive Director, GREDO, H.E. Christian Sedat, Ambassador of Germany to South Sudan and Daniel Anaya Avoga, Program Manager, GREDO. (Photo: Courtesy).

The German Embassy in South Sudan has announced that it will partner with Grass Roots Empowerment and Development Organization (GREDO) to build a basketball court at Gumbo Basic Primary School in Juba’s Sherikat area.

In a press statement, the embassy said the facility will provide a much-needed recreational space, offering youth an opportunity for physical, social, and emotional development through sport.

“Basketball has a very special place in the hearts of South Sudanese, and many kids look up to their idols, the ‘Bright Stars’, and are inspired by their enormous achievements,” said Christian Sedat, Ambassador of Germany to South Sudan.

Amb. Sedat said his country wishes to give South Sudanese children space to practice basketball, grow their skills on the court and to nurture their aspirations.

“We are proud to support this initiative, which reflects our ongoing commitment to empower South Sudan’s youth and to bring out their huge potential.”

The German Embassy and GREDO also aim to strengthen community ties through this initiative, promoting unity and fostering positive engagement among local families and community leaders.

The statement further said the collaborative effort will help build trust and resilience in a community that continues to recover from the impacts of conflict.

“We are excited to see the positive impact this basketball court will have on the youth of Sherikat,” said Mr Jaffar Mbugua Njenga, Executive Director of GREDO.

“It will provide a safe space for physical and emotional expression, and support youth in discovering and developing their talents in a structured and supportive environment.”

 

