Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise

The Minister of Information said South Sudan’s mobile telecommunication tariff rates are the lowest in the region at 0.4 cents per a minute, while addressing the recent three-phased increase of mobile tariffs by the country’s telecommunication companies.

“Some people are saying, where is Michael and why are the tariffs raised. Frankly speaking, South Sudan’s tariffs are the lowest in the region. We charge 0.4 cents,” Makuei said.

However, tariff rates assessed by Eye Radio from different East African countries in the region showed that South Sudan has the most expensive tariff rates for mobile phone calls in the region.

In Uganda, a mobile phone call uses only 240 UGX (0.065 cents) per a minute within the country although it is higher for international calls.

In Kenya, a one minute phone call costs 4.87 Kenya Shillings (0.037 cents) per Safaricom rates, and in Burundi, a minute of phone call costs 62.9 Burundian Franc (0.02 cents).

Minister Makuei attributed the rise in tariffs to the depreciation of South Sudan pounds against U.S. dollars and other foreign currencies.

“We had two options, either to tell the companies to close down or we let them continue in accordance with the bank rate and we opted that the better we continue with them and they are pay according to the bank rate,” he said, addressing the governors forum.

Mr. Makuei stated that it is up to those who feel overcharged by the telecom operators to choose to end their subscription and assess any other available options.

“If anybody is complaining, refrain from using the telephone because it is not compulsory. If you feel that you are being overcharged, you better refrain from using it.”

“Also, this will give us an opportunity to learn how to use telephones because there are people who use telephones for conversation for over 1 hour, 2 hours, 3 hours.”

The information minister further said the high mobile tariffs may likely continue until South Sudan pounds gain strength again foreign currencies.

Meanwhile, Western Equatoria State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement said the services rendered by the communications companies remain poor.

James Severiono Morris said access telecom services do not take the exact time required when subscribed.

“I think we are not complaining or majority of the citizens are not complaining about the tariffs itself but we are complaining of what we get after subscribe. For example, you subscribe for a buddle of 24 hours so it only takes one hour, it exhausted.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter