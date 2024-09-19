20th September 2024
Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 11 hours ago

Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang - SSPDF spokesperson during a press conference at the SSPDF Headquarters in Bilpam - Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio - 10 January 2023

The SSPDF spokesperson revealed that Thursday morning’s gunfire on the outskirts of Juba was due to a confrontation between soldiers during a demolition exercise.

Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang confirmed to Eye Radio on Thursday, September 19, that the clash arose over the demolition of illegally occupied lands in Molobur Boma, Juba County.

According to the spokesperson, the incident highlights ongoing tensions related to land disputes in the area.

He says the gunfire in Molobur village was a result of clashes between two groups of SSPDF soldiers over demolition exercises targeting illegal squatters.

“There was indeed some gunfire in the morning at Molobur village,” Gen. Lul stated.

He explained that the incident involved one group assigned to oversee the demolitions and another unit identifying itself as an anti-land-grabbing force.

“The anti-land grabbing force had been informed about the scheduled demolitions, but there was poor coordination and planning among the involved units,” he noted.

“One group began the demolitions early, around 4 to 5 a.m., leading to confusion and conflict.”

The general revealed that the anti-land grabbing unit, which had previously engaged in illegal land claims themselves, opened fire on the demolition team as they began their work.

“When they realized their structures were being demolished, they were the first to shoot,” he said, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one soldier injured.

Maj. Gen. Lul added that the SSPDF command has summoned the commanding officers of both groups for an investigation.

Local authorities in Juba County have long accused senior officers of being complicit in land-grabbing activities.

