Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister vying for the African Union top seat has pledged to push for the lifting of the arms embargo imposed on South Sudan and ensure the oil pipeline deal is implemented if if is elected.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf is currently in the capital Juba where is his lobbying for the government’s vote to take the mantle of the African Union.

Mahmoud Ali competitor, Raila Odinga earlier gave a bigger picture of what he strives for the continent of Africa where he planned plan to work with leaders across the continent to integrate this beautiful land and break down barriers to unite all Africans.

Raila was in Juba prior to his endorsement last month, overseen by President Salva kiir who expressed his support for the Kenyan politician in his bid for the AU post.

In an extract of his statement to Journalists on Wednesday, the candidate expressed pity over the graduation of the necessary unified forces with sticks.

“When you have a national army, it should be well equipped. I consider the national army as the backbone of the state.

“You cannot protect your institutions and your people if you don’t have a strong army. I mean, this is a matter of sovereignty”, he said.

As part of his campaign strategy, Ali disclosed his desire to push for the lifting of the arms ban once elected as chairperson of the AU.

“As IGAD, we managed to help Somalia to escape from those unjustified sanctions. Somalia, the UN Security Council lifted those sanctions from Somalia.

“So, we will be working so that the Republic of South Sudan also gets the same treatment at the UN Security Council”, he added.



In July 2018, the UN Security Council imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan in response to continued insecurity and peace agreement violations.

Since then, it has been renewed on yearly basis.

Late August 2024, President Salva Kiir and six other African leaders including South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa endorsed Raila Odinga’s bid for the same African Union Commission at the launch event in Nairobi, Kenya.