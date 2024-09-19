20th September 2024
Foreign Minister in New York for 79th UN General Assembly

Published: 10 hours ago

Minister Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc boards plane along side government delegates to New York

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has led a Government delegation to 79th Session of United Nations General Assembly.

The delegation left Juba for New York on Wednesday evening.

A post on its Facebook Page, cites the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc as head of the government delegation.

The theme for this September session is Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations. 

 

