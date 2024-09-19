You are here: Home | National News | News | Foreign Minister in New York for 79th UN General Assembly
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has led a Government delegation to 79th Session of United Nations General Assembly.
The delegation left Juba for New York on Wednesday evening.
A post on its Facebook Page, cites the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc as head of the government delegation.
The theme for this September session is Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations.
Published 8 hours ago
Published 9 hours ago
Published 9 hours ago
Published 10 hours ago
Published 10 hours ago
Published 11 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.