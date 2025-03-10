Lt. Gen. Koang explains why SSPDF forces on barges were unable to reach Nasir

The SSPDF’s Assistant Chief of Defense Forces for Training, Lt. Gen. James Koang said the shallow Sobat River hindered barge movement, leaving Nasir troops vulnerable to attack.

Speaking at the army headquarters in Juba, Monday, March 10, Lt. Gen. Koang explained that the shallow waters of the Sobat River delayed the forces.

He added that an attack on the barges forced the soldiers being deployed to Nasir to divert before reaching Ulang County.

He further clarified that the mission’s primary objective was to replace forces that had been stationed in Nasir for over eight years.

“We received instructions from the military leadership to replace the forces in Nasir County, which had been stationed there for more than ten years, with the last eight years being particularly challenging. However, the mission was politicized,” Lt. Gen. Koang stated.

“Along the way, we encountered a problem due to the shallow waters of the Sobat River, which delayed our movement. Then, the attack occurred, forcing us to divert to Ulang County,” he explained.

“What has been circulated on social media about us carrying out disarmament operations and deploying forces in the area is incorrect. We were only there to replace the forces already stationed in Nasir,” Lt. Gen. Koang clarified.

Last week, clashes between SSPDF forces in Nasir and the White Army resulted in the deaths of General Majur Dak, several soldiers, a UN peacekeeper, and White Army members.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



IGAD to convene extraordinary summit on South Sudan Previous Post