STEMpower commits to new Space Science program

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —STEMpower, a leading science and technology organization in South Sudan, has pledged its full support to the newly launched program at Mayardit Academy for Space Science.

The commitment, announced by STEMpower Director Lucy Biel, marks a significant step in the country’s efforts to inspire a new generation of scientists and innovators.

Speaking at the project’s official launch on Wednesday, September 10, Lucy expressed her excitement and belief that the program will unlock a new level of curiosity among students.

She noted that after a few days of initial training, both students and teachers are now empowered to explore the vast world of space science and innovation.

“I believe that you are a very special group,” Lucy told the students. “You are the pioneers of this program because you are among the first people who have been exposed to such amazing content.”

Lucy stressed that the launch is just the beginning. She urged students to continue engaging with the equipment provided to them, noting that the organization will continue to support the program to ensure it reaches its full potential.

The Director also thanked Harald, an expert who has been a “fundamental aspect in this launch,” and the Israeli government for their contributions and donations.

Lucy believes the project, which will be run at the Juba STEM Center, will eventually expand to all 19 of the organization’s centers across the country.

