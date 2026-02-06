6th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Foreign Missions in Juba condemn looting of 12 WFP boats in Upper Nile’s Baliet County

Foreign Missions in Juba condemn looting of 12 WFP boats in Upper Nile’s Baliet County

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Profile| WFP boats in Upper Nile State in 2018. | Photo: UN.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Several foreign missions in Juba have issued a joint condemnation following the looting of 12 World Food Programme boats in Baliet County, warning that the theft jeopardizes food security for 73,000 people.

On January 30, the World Food Program (WFP) suspended operations in Baliet County, Upper Nile State, following a weekend of attacks on its river convoy.

This incident prompted a joint condemnation from the Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, alongside the Delegation of the European Union.

In a statement released on Friday, February 6, the foreign missions noted that the convoy carried over 1,500 metric tons of food—vital supplies intended to feed 73,000 people in need.

“We urge the transitional government to take prompt actions to recover the food as well as other resources stolen from implementers that were aboard the boats. Our countries’ taxpayers’ funding for humanitarian assistance in South Sudan should achieve the greatest possible life-saving impact,” read part of the statement.

The statement further emphasized that attacks on humanitarian and medical facilities are “entirely unacceptable.

The Diplomatic Missions called on South Sudan’s leaders, of all parties and at all levels, to create conditions that ensure the unhindered delivery of assistance to their people enduring famine, malnutrition, and conflict-driven displacement.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President 1

AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President

Published February 2, 2026

President to replace appointee after discovering member is deceased 2

President to replace appointee after discovering member is deceased

Published February 2, 2026

Digital forensic expert testifies in trial of Dr Machar and co-accused 3

Digital forensic expert testifies in trial of Dr Machar and co-accused

Published January 30, 2026

WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks 4

WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks

Published February 4, 2026

South Africa to host 2018 peace deal signatories to save South Sudan process 5

South Africa to host 2018 peace deal signatories to save South Sudan process

Published February 2, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Foreign Missions in Juba condemn looting of 12 WFP boats in Upper Nile’s Baliet County

Published 4 hours ago

NGO vehicle robbed along Kapoeta-camp 15 area

Published 5 hours ago

Save the Children: Over 235,000 flee as violence razes health facilities in Jonglei

Published 5 hours ago

Gov’t to distribute 9.5 million mosquito nets in nationwide malaria fight

Published 8 hours ago

NDM: Three members cannot remove Dr. Lam Akol, questions statement outside party

Published 19 hours ago

P.8 results expected within four weeks, minister says

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.