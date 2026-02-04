4th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Governance | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks

WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 5 hours ago

Profile| WFP boats in Upper Nile State in 2018. | Photo: UN.

The World Food Program (WFP) has announced the suspension of its activities in Baliet County, Upper Nile State, following attacks on its river convoy over the weekend.

In a press statement shared with Eye Radio newsroom, WFP said that between 30 January and 1 February, a 12-boat convoy transporting over 1,500 metric tons of vital food assistance was attacked multiple times by armed youth.

The cargo, which included non-food items being transported on behalf of partners, was looted at various locations within Baliet County.

“As a result, WFP has suspended all activities in Baliet County until the safety and security of its staff, partners, and contractors is assured and the Government of South Sudan has taken immediate measures to recover the stolen commodities,” the statement read.

The agency emphasized: “We strongly urge all parties involved in the conflict to respect the critical role of humanitarian workers and to safeguard the facilities and resources that are indispensable for providing humanitarian assistance.”

WFP further warned that access constraints and attacks on humanitarian convoys threaten its ability to reach more than 4.2 million of the most vulnerable women, men, and children.

In recent weeks, the international medical humanitarian organization, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) also ceased activities in parts of South Sudan due to ongoing insecurity and threats to its staff and operations.

MSF has previously suspended operations in counties such as Yei River and Morobo in Central Equatoria State, halting medical services after security incidents, including the abduction of staff members and other attacks.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President 1

AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President

Published February 2, 2026

Government approves three new roads to be built using gold revenue 2

Government approves three new roads to be built using gold revenue

Published January 28, 2026

President to replace appointee after discovering member is deceased 3

President to replace appointee after discovering member is deceased

Published February 2, 2026

Digital forensic expert testifies in trial of Dr Machar and co-accused 4

Digital forensic expert testifies in trial of Dr Machar and co-accused

Published January 30, 2026

Juba to get ‘beautification corporation’ to tackle waste and improve sanitation 5

Juba to get ‘beautification corporation’ to tackle waste and improve sanitation

Published January 30, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Western E. state confirms first Mpox-related death as cases rise to four

Published 6 minutes ago

SSPDF airstrike hits MSF hospital in Lankien of Jonglei state

Published 41 minutes ago

First medical supplies arrive in Akobo after month-long blockade

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t allocates $187M for debt servicing in 2025–2026 “stabilization” budget

Published 2 hours ago

Why lawmakers clashed over 2025-2026 National Budget

Published 2 hours ago

Dr Harriet explains how South Sudan is safeguarding healthcare amid funding shortfalls

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.