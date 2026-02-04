WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks

The World Food Program (WFP) has announced the suspension of its activities in Baliet County, Upper Nile State, following attacks on its river convoy over the weekend.

In a press statement shared with Eye Radio newsroom, WFP said that between 30 January and 1 February, a 12-boat convoy transporting over 1,500 metric tons of vital food assistance was attacked multiple times by armed youth.

The cargo, which included non-food items being transported on behalf of partners, was looted at various locations within Baliet County.

“As a result, WFP has suspended all activities in Baliet County until the safety and security of its staff, partners, and contractors is assured and the Government of South Sudan has taken immediate measures to recover the stolen commodities,” the statement read.

The agency emphasized: “We strongly urge all parties involved in the conflict to respect the critical role of humanitarian workers and to safeguard the facilities and resources that are indispensable for providing humanitarian assistance.”

WFP further warned that access constraints and attacks on humanitarian convoys threaten its ability to reach more than 4.2 million of the most vulnerable women, men, and children.

In recent weeks, the international medical humanitarian organization, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) also ceased activities in parts of South Sudan due to ongoing insecurity and threats to its staff and operations.

MSF has previously suspended operations in counties such as Yei River and Morobo in Central Equatoria State, halting medical services after security incidents, including the abduction of staff members and other attacks.

