NGO vehicle robbed along Kapoeta-camp 15 area

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Kapoeta-Camp15 road|Courtesy

Authorities in Kapoeta South County, Eastern Equatoria State have launched a security operation in Lowareng to investigate the robbery of a Community Action for Relief and Development (CARD) vehicle along the Kapoeta–Camp 15 Road.

The area is often one of the county’s notorious areas where bandit activity rises sharply during the dry season.

The operation, led by the County Commissioner, the County Director, and the Commissioner of Police, aims to recover assets stolen yesterday, including USD 400, 250,000 SSP, three laptops, six smartphones, one GPS device, and six bags of personal items, according to a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the County Commissioner.

Authorities have warned local residents to remain vigilant while the operation is ongoing and have vowed to pursue the suspects to ensure the stolen items are recovered.

Several phone calls to the area county commissioner for more details went unanswered.

